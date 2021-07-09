Two years ago, the Tennessee State Library and Archives launched a program that provides helpful information for family history researchers.
The staff is analyzing more than 2,000 Revolutionary War pension records for details that can be used to plot the migration paths of soldiers who moved to Tennessee after the war.
Veterans were drawn to Tennessee by military land grants that they could receive instead of payment for their service. The land grants were located in a 100-square-mile area in which Nashville is the central point. Some veterans chose to use the grants and settle there, while others sold their grants.
Although the program is amazing, the website cautions researchers that most veterans applied for pensions after they were in their 80s. Thus, Tennessee pension files do not contain records of all Revolutionary War veterans who moved to the state. Also, not all pension files have been analyzed. The library’s website states that 1,200 of the 2,000 have been completed so far.
The library staff seeks to learn where veterans lived previous to Tennessee and where they and their families went after leaving the area. Although most Tennessee veterans were from Virginia and North Carolina, others came across the mountains from areas up and down the eastern coast. The site provides a map that shows the migration path of each Tennessee veteran whose pension file has been analyzed.
The website for the Tennessee State Library and Archives is at sos.tn.gov/tsla. When the site opens, click on “Patriot List” When the next screen opens, click on the Patriot List of soldiers. Don’t be disappointed if your Tennessee veteran is not listed. When I checked for my Parmley, Line, Capps and Yaden ancestors, none were listed. Because the staff continuously adds more information, plan to periodically check the list.
Go back to the opening screen of the Patriot List. Notice the orange map on the right that has the migration paths of Tennessee veterans who served in the Revolutionary War and applied for military land grants in the state. When a user clicks on a name on the map, the veteran’s path is enlarged and more clearly defined. If you have a veteran whose migration path has been added, compare the origin of his path to those of nearby paths to see what other soldiers migrated from the same area and settled nearby. Perhaps they were relatives. If you have reached a brick wall with your ancestor, a study of those soldiers might provide clues for further research on your ancestor and his family.
The site states that Revolutionary War pension files are available at Fold 3 and Heritage Quest. Those two programs are provided to patrons free of charge at most libraries.
