The cool days of September are an ideal time to do family history research at cemeteries and to check family gravestones to determine if they need cleaning or repair.
Experts warn against power washing, sand blasting or using metal brushes and scraping tools to clean gravestones. Never use dish detergent, bleach, window cleaner, ammonia, shaving cream or acidic products.
A pH-neutral cleaning product used at many cemeteries is called D2. It is safe to use on limestone, sandstone, marble, granite, concrete and wood, and it removes mold, mildew, algae, lichens, stains and dirt. The website at 2bio.com lists distributors through which D2 can be ordered.
Before cleaning stones at a cemetery, contact the caretaker or cemetery board to obtain permission. Many cemeteries have strict regulations regarding the cleaning and repair of stones.
Plan your trip when the light is best for taking a photo. If the gravestone faces east, plan the trip in the morning. If the gravestone faces west, plan your trip for the middle of the day or after.
Before cleaning a stone, use clippers to cut vegetation around it. Then use a large knife to cut grass that covers the edges of the base. Next, use a trowel to remove any grass, dirt or sand from about four inches around the stone.
If the stone is a bronze memorial, one cleaning method is used to clean the bronze part, and another method is used for the base — which is often made of concrete or granite.
To clean the base, use a soft brush to remove dirt, grass clippings and other debris. Next spray full-strength D2 on the stone base and let it set for 10 to 15 minutes. After that time, spray water on the base and scrub with the soft brush. When satisfied that all stains and debris have been removed, thoroughly rinse with water. To clean the bronze part of the memorial, spray it with water only and then rub a soft cloth over the surface.
If the bronze memorial headstone is that of a veteran, return on Memorial Day to honor the person with a flag display: Use a hammer to insert a 15-inch section of PVC pipe a few inches into the ground next to the memorial and insert a small flag in the PVC section.
