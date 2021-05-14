Many genealogists nowadays rely solely on the internet when researching their family history. Yes, the internet is a great source of clues for family history research, and it can be a great source of digitized records. However, genealogists should not overlook the value of local archives that have unique records that are not available online or elsewhere.
The Jasper County Records Center is an example of an archives with treasures that can help unlock the mysteries of a family history. Resources include books, pamphlets, periodicals, photographs, manuscripts and county records. The center also has maps, obituaries, directories, newspapers and school annuals.
The wide variety of resources have details about early families, cemeteries, rural schools, railroads, mines, street cars, roads, waterways, businesses, wars, communities, towns and churches. Although the center emphasizes records pertaining to Jasper County, it also has thousands of resources that relate to other areas in southwest Missouri. Most of those materials are located in the set of vertical files.
In addition to those resources, visitors have access to the Carl Taylor Collection of approximately 100,000 photographic negatives relating to the area. The photographs were taken between 1955-1978. In addition, the center houses the Carthage Press archives and the archives of local historian and editor Marvin VanGilder and Ward Schrantz.
Further details about the center can be found at www.jaspercounty.org/research.html. The center is located at 125 Lincoln Street in Carthage and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. The phone number is 417-359-1100. Jon Sexton is the director and historian of the center. On the day of your visit, allow plenty of time to delve into the records. You will be amazed at what you find.
A note at the center’s website suggests that visitors call ahead and make an appointment so that the director or a volunteer will be available to provide optimal help. The site also notes that deeds, birth and death certificates, and marriage licenses and certificates are not at the center but instead are located at the office of their origin at the Jasper County Courthouse.
