A few years ago, I bragged to a friend that I had discovered I have several Puritan ancestors. My naïve image of Puritans at that time was that they dressed in an unusual way, lived an austere life, were very religious and shared food with Indians on Thanksgiving. His sharp reply burst my bubble and changed my approach to researching ancestors. He said, “Puritans burned Quakers at the stake!” I had not realized that he was a Quaker. He had traced his ancestry back to the earliest Quakers in America. Many of them and their families experienced horrendous treatment by Puritans. (I have since learned that I also have several Quaker ancestors.)
His reply was a wake-up-call for me. Not only do I need to research dates, places and names, I also need to research the daily lives of my ancestors and learn about their religions and the implications of their religions. The name of an old Clint Eastwood movie comes to mind, “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” In researching our ancestors, we must add details of the good aspects of their lives as well as the bad and the ugly.
A similar approach should be used when compiling information about ancestors who owned plantations. What naïve image of their lives does the term “plantation” evoke — wealth, a large home, extensive fields, genteel life, Southern hospitality, festive balls or elaborate clothing? Well, if your ancestors were slaves on plantations, that term evokes an image of the bad and ugly aspects of plantation life. Plantation owners enjoyed that quality of life through the forced work of slaves, who frequently experienced physical abuse, deprivation, rape and the separation of families. At times, plantation owners shackled slaves, hunted them down like animals, kept them in pens, sold them at auctions and bequeathed them to their children. Many slaves were stolen from their native homes in Africa by slave traders while others were descendants of those who were stolen.
A great reference for learning about the religions and daily lives of Puritans, Quakers and other immigrants from the British Isles is “Albion’s Seed, Four British Folkways in America.” The 946-page book examines four waves of the early immigrants. The book is available at most libraries. If your library doesn’t have it, ask about an interlibrary loan.
One of the best places to learn about the history of slavery in the United States is to visit the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture at Washington, D.C. Other sites to visit are the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice (also known as the National Lynching Memorial). Both are located at Montgomery, Alabama. An excellent book to read is “Twelve Years a Slave” written by Solomon Northrup.
