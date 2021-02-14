Since 1976, our country has observed Black History Month. This is an ideal time to study our records and note the influence of Black families in our personal history, as well as the history of our nation.
In my own family, my Sanders and Hollowell ancestors were Quakers who lived in North Carolina and had difficult times because of their refusal to accept slavery. Quakers who protected slaves were sent to jail and lost their property. One of the reasons my Sanders ancestors moved to a colony in Georgia was to have more control over their beliefs and actions.
Sadly, I have discovered at least one family line that owned slaves. In the 1700s, my Haddock ancestors lived on plantations in North Carolina, and they often bequeathed slaves and bought and sold slaves. The records are found in many county deeds.
Most of the Haddock sons moved away, since plantation owners in that area practiced primogeniture, which meant that when the father died, his plantation and slaves went to the eldest son. Thus, younger sons moved to other areas.
My ancestor Charles Haddock Sr. was not the eldest. He and his family moved to Kentucky. After Charles fought in the War of 1812, he received land in Missouri. Charles and his family then moved near Columbia, Missouri, where he they helped found the Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church.
By the 1830s, the Haddocks, Easleys and other cousins were the first white settlers along Roaring River and White River. They founded several churches there.
During the Civil War, their son Charles Jr. supported the Union side. As Charles was driving horses to Arkansas to sell to the Union Army, he was attacked by bushwhackers, who hanged him and set his body on fire. Charles’s widow and a Black man who lived on their farm rode south and brought his body home for burial.
I am intrigued by the story. What was the Black man’s name? Was he a descendant of the North Carolina slaves? Did he pass stories to his descendants? Why did Charles support the Union when many relatives didn’t? Was it because of his religious beliefs?
