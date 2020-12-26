As we celebrate the holidays and the approaching new year, this is an ideal time to reflect on the surreal pandemic and the heartbreaking deaths and other consequences it has created.
Tragically, the pandemic will not end soon. Even with new vaccines, antibodies and medicines, it will be months before the pandemic is brought under control. Doctors and scientists estimate that people in large numbers will continue to spread it, and tens of thousands of more people will die.
What steps will you take to help others in the remaining months? Will you check on relatives, friends and neighbors? What do they need, and how can you help? Isolation is especially hard for those who live alone and those who live in nursing homes and similar situations.
Will you volunteer to help organizations that help others? If you can’t volunteer, will you donate food, clothing, supplies or funds? Call your local senior center, schools and churches to learn of families and organizations who need help. Food charities are in dire need.
Another important step is to continue to protect yourself and others by wearing a mask. Some people go a step further by sewing masks and sharing them with others. If you can’t sew, donate material or thread.
Have you gained weight during this time? Change eating habits, walk more or start an exercise regime. You might decide not to eat after 6:30 p.m. or to follow the approach used my Native Americans for millennia: only eat when hungry.
Since the beginning of mankind, epidemics and pandemics have swept the world. As you research ancestors, learn about diseases that affected their areas. Learn how the diseases changed their lives. Why did your ancestors leave one region for another? Why did several of their children die in infancy? Why did they raise their relative’s children?
What types of medicine were used by ancestors to treat and prevent diseases? Bloodletting and leeches are two odd examples. My Fisher grandparents used another odd method: They insisted that my mother (born 1908) wear a piece of waxy asafetida on a string around her neck when epidemics struck. It worked somewhat, for the horrid smell of asafetida kept people from getting close to her.
Your vigilant actions during the remaining months of this pandemic will help ensure that 2021 will bring better times for you and others. God bless you.
Suggestions or comments? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
