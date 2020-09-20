Use this pandemic time to review your family history files. With a fresh perspective, you might spot errors in your research. Did your ancestor really give birth at the age of 75?
Timeline charts are helpful when checking for mistakes. Include the date of each event, description of event, date and location where the event happened, name of the person who recorded it, date the event was recorded and description of the document or other source that is cited.
By comparing information in timeline sheets, contradictory details are quickly spotted. Which is correct? Which event was recorded at the time it occurred? Was the person who supplied the information a reliable resource?
You should obtain a copy of the original document to determine if an error was made when transcribing a document.
An example of a questionable primary resource could be a death certificate, which is normally reliable. Perhaps the deceased was elderly and had no nearby family. The person who supplied the questionable details to the doctor was a neighbor or friend.
Were your details obtained from a gravestone? Surely gravestones are correct? Not necessarily. At an Illinois cemetery, I found a gravestone with the name Carlin on one side and Carline on the other.
The gravestone of my Quick ancestor (near Truman Lake) has the symbol of the Confederacy. The person who placed the stone on his grave a century after his death thought he fought on that side. His military records show him to be a strong Union supporter.
What about a Bible entry? The accuracy depends on the person who recorded it and whether the entry was written at the time of the event or several years later. Ask questions about the Bible. What people have owned it through the years? Did different people write the entries?
Census records often have errors. Although they are useful, their accuracy depends on which family member was home on the day the census taker visited, and whether the census taker misunderstood the pronunciation of the surname and first names of family members. Census takers usually took notes while visiting and entered the notes in formal records that night. An error might have occurred as data was transferred.
If an ancestor wasn’t included in a specific census but was in other county records, the census taker may have failed to stop by that house or community.
Suggestions or comments? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
