In recognition of November being Native American Heritage Month, this column is about researching Native American ancestry. How do you begin?
First of all, be realistic about your search. It will not be easy or quick. There are 574 federally recognized tribes in our nation, and there are numerous other tribes. The key is to learn about the areas where your ancestors lived, learn what tribes lived in those areas, and learn about the history and culture of the tribes, as well as records that pertain to them.
Although all of our states had Indigenous tribes when Europeans arrived, many were decimated by diseases brought by the visitors. Tribes were also decimated as they fought to protect their homelands. In the early 1800s, our government began relocating tribes from their homelands to other regions, such as Kansas and Oklahoma. As hordes of settlers moved west by the 1850s, most tribes in Kansas were once again relocated. The second move was to Oklahoma.
Kansas now has 4 federally recognized tribes and Oklahoma has 39. Missouri and Arkansas have none. Only two states have more federally recognized tribes than Oklahoma. Those states are California, which has 109, and Alaska, which has 231.
The largest tribe in our country today is the Navajo Nation, which has an enrollment of approximately 400,000. The second largest tribe is the Cherokee Nation, which has an enrollment of around 392,000. The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has a membership of around 225,000, the Chickasaw Nation has over 70,000 and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation has almost 40,000. In addition to Cherokees, most of us are familiar with other nearby tribes: Delaware, Miami, Modoc, Peoria, Ottawa, Quapaw, Wyandotte, Seneca-Cayuga and Eastern Shawnee.
Fortunately, helpful advice is available at the website of the federal agency known as Bureau of Indian Affairs. When the agency’s website at bia.gov opens, look for the section “Doing Genealogical Research.”
The site suggests that you start by gathering documentation about yourself. Next, visit with family members, including distant cousins. Ask about cemeteries, funeral homes, family letters, photographs, military service, newspaper articles, scrapbooks, diaries, journals, Bibles and family heirlooms and stories. Check census records, vital records (birth, death, marriage and divorce). Also check courthouse records, such as deeds, tax records and probate records. You might find helpful records at the National Archives and Records Administration.
Become familiar with the Indian-Pioneer Papers Collection, which includes transcripts of interviews of Oklahomans conducted in the 1930s through a Works Progress Administration project. Those amazing interviews are online, free of charge at the University of Oklahoma website.
