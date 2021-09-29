When compiling your family story, include details that add “flesh” to your ancestors. Where did they live, and what were their daily lives like? By taking that extra step, your ancestors come alive for you and others. A source of that type of information is a farm census, also known as a farm schedule, agricultural census, agricultural schedule, nonpopulation census and nonpopulation schedule.
Although the 1820 population census asked a few questions related to agriculture, no separate farm censuses were collected in states until 1840. Since dates of statehood vary, farm censuses started in different years in different states. From 1840-1920, farm censuses were collected every 10 years. From 1925-1974, they were compiled every 5 years. From 1954-1974, they were compiled in years ending in “4” and “9.” Further changes have occurred since that year.
Small farms were usually excluded. In 1850, for example, farms were excluded if they sold less than $100 of products. In 1870, farms were excluded if they had less than 3 acres or sold less than $500 of products. The method of collection also changed through the years. Previous to 1969, most farm censuses were compiled through personal interviews. After that year, the schedules were taken by mail.
The type of questions have also varied. Depending on the year of the farm census, you can learn the number of unimproved acres, number of improved acres, types of machinery and buildings, value of machinery, value of land and buildings, number of acres planted in each type of crop, amount and value of each type of crop sold, number and value of each type of livestock, number of each type of livestock sold, number of each type of livestock slaughtered for home use, and amount of homemade manufactures.
Most schedules include separate details about “milch” cows and other types of cattle. Examples of other data are pounds of butter, gallons of molasses, pounds of wool and number of eggs sold. Few records are so rich with details about the lives of farm families.
In 1919, the Bureau of Census transferred 1850-1880 farm census records to state entities. The Daughters of the American Revolution agreed to accept those that some states declined to oversee. Consequently, research in the past was needed to learn where farm census records were located for specific states. In pre-computer years, researchers often searched tedious microfilm copies obtained through interlibrary loan from numerous repositories.
Farm censuses have since been digitized. The National Archives has digitized copies and provides an online search at archives.gov. Two subscription sites are ancestry.com and Family Search. Many public libraries subscribe to those programs.
