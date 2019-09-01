As a result of technological advances and societal changes, genealogy research has changed tremendously through the years. Genealogical organizations are also changing. A major development was announced last week by boards of the Federation of Genealogical Societies and the National Genealogical Society. They plan to merge by October 2021.
FGS, which has its headquarters at Austin, Texas, was established in 1975 to help genealogical societies. When checking the FGS website at https://fgs.org, I noticed that two member societies near Joplin are the Ozarks Genealogical Society at Springfield and Dade County Genealogical Society at Greenfield.
The organization is well known for its conferences, its newsletter Forum, its preservation efforts and its projects, such as the indexing project for the Civil War Soldiers and Sailors System. The last national conference of FGS will be held September 2-5, 2020, at Kansas City.
NGS was started in 1903, and its headquarters are at Falls Church, Virginia. The goal of the group is to help researchers.
The society is well known for its conferences. The last one will be held at Salt Lake City on May 20-23 of 2020. NGS publishes a blog, magazine, and quarterly and monthly publications. It also supports several projects. One of the best known is the digitization of the War of 1812 pensions. In 2016, the society raised funds of more than $3 million to complete the project. Work on the digitization will continue to completion.
NGS is also known for its publication of guidebooks for research. Guidebooks have been completed for 27 states. When browsing through the list, I noticed that they have been completed for Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri but not Kansas. Another guidebook in the series is “Tribal records of Oklahoma’s American Indians.”
The NGS website is at www.ngsgenealogy.org. The part of the site offers free, helpful advice. Click on “Getting Started” to view the topics. Some examples are: Nine Tips to Start A Family History, Free Charts and Templates, Eighteen Important Free Websites for Genealogy, and Research Tips and Hints.
Even though FGS and NGS have different goals, their activities often overlap. By joining forces, the nonprofit groups will have greater impact in the field of genealogy. The united group will be called National Genealogical Society, and it will have its first conference at Richmond, Virginia, in May 2021.
