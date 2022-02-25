Have you used city and county directories in your family history research? The booklets were published annually in the late 1800s and early 1900s. They were often divided into two parts.
In the first section of the booklet, the names of adults were listed alphabetically. Included in each entry was the person’s occupation, address and place of employment. Names and addresses of businesses, cemeteries, hospitals, newspapers, benevolent associations, post offices, schools and churches were also listed.
If a person was married, the name of the spouse was listed. If a woman was a widow, the entry sometimes included the name of the deceased spouse. Names and ages of children were often listed, in addition to names and ages of renters. Some directories placed the letter “r” in front of the address of renters and the letter “h” in front of the address of home owners.
The second section of the booklet listed streets, along with addresses of homes on each street, and the names of adults at each residence. By checking this section, researchers can learn the names of relatives who lived nearby. Most booklets also included a map.
By comparing details in the directories of adjacent years, researchers can often pinpoint significant dates in an ancestor’s life. Examples are the year a person was born, married, divorced, or died. A researcher can also learn the year a person changed jobs, graduated, quit school, immigrated, moved to an area, moved from the area, or moved from one location in the city to another.
The Library of Congress has the largest collection of directories. The old booklets are also found at libraries, museums, genealogical societies, historical societies and county record centers. Many directories have been digitized and are available to subscribers of FamilySearch.org and similar subscription sites. When researching families in Carthage, Carterville or Joplin, check directories at the Jasper County Records Center, located at 125 Lincoln St. in Carthage.
Sometimes, residents of African American ancestry were listed in a separate section or booklet. Directories for Black residents in Southwest Missouri have been compiled in volumes I and II of “Black Families of the Ozarks.” Those volumes are available at libraries throughout Southwest Missouri.
