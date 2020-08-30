Several years ago, my mother and I documented our lineage back to two Revolutionary War patriots, and we joined the Joplin chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The documentation was not accomplished quickly or easily. Previous to that wonderful ceremony, I spent years researching our ancestors and spent months working with the chapter’s registrar, who patiently guided me as I gathered documents.
What is the DAR? The nonprofit, nonpolitical service organization was founded 120 years ago. Since that time, more than 930,000 women have been members. Today, there are 185,000 members and 2,000 chapters. To learn more about the society, check www.dar.org.
The group’s objectives are to honor patriot ancestors, preserve history and to educate. Among the variety of activities are visiting and helping veterans, sponsoring essay contests, helping students with special needs, marking historic sites and marking the graves of Revolutionary War patriots, their spouses and daughters.
DAR chapters have regular meetings that give women the opportunity to visit, develop friendships and share their love of genealogy, history and community.
During this pandemic, the headquarters, including the DAR Museum, DAR Library and DAR Constitution Hall at Washington, D.C., are closed.
In the meantime, daydream with me a bit. When effective treatments for COVID-19 are developed, what adventures lie ahead? Will you go on a research trip to the DAR Library at Washington, D.C., the Family History Library at Salt Lake City, Utah; the Allen County Genealogy Center at Fort Wayne, Indiana; the Midwest Genealogy Center (Mid-Continent Library) at Independence, Missouri; or the National Archives branch at Kansas City?
Will you travel to Civil War battlefields, museums or cemeteries? Do you hope to visit old home sites in the back hills of the Ozarks or Appalachians? Are there relatives you want to visit? What historic sites await?
Do you yearn to attend a genealogy symposium to meet other researchers, to learn about new genealogy techniques and resources, and to find unique books and maps?
