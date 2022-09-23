After researching their family history for several years, many genealogists go a step further and have their ancestors recognized for their contributions. For example, genealogists whose ancestors served during the Revolutionary War often submit their documentation to the Daughters of the American Revolution, a step that I tremendously enjoyed several years ago.
The Missouri State Genealogical Association has established the Missouri First Families Program that honors early families in Missouri. The program has three categories: territorial, pioneer and Civil War service.
To qualify for the territorial certificate, a descendant must prove that an ancestor resided in Missouri on or before Aug. 10, 1821. To qualify for a pioneer certificate, a researcher must prove that an ancestor resided in Missouri between Aug. 11, 1821, and Dec. 31, 1860. To qualify for the Civil War service certificate, the ancestor must have served in a Missouri military unit during the Civil War, served in a military unit that saw service in Missouri during the Civil War, or was a Civil War veteran who died and/or was buried in Missouri.
Supporting documentation must be provided for all generations from the researcher back to the ancestor who is being honored. The Missouri State Genealogical Association website has details about the application process and provides the application form that can be downloaded, completed and submitted with supporting documentation. The website also has a documentary evidence chart that can be used, although it is optional. The documentation that is submitted should be photocopies, not the original documents.
The application form and documentation can be submitted by mail or digitally. If the submission is digitally, it can be submitted by email or on a flash drive. A $20 fee is required for each application.
After approval, certificate holders are announced in the Missouri State Genealogical Association’s newsletter and are recognized at the association's next annual conference in Columbia. The names and dates are also posted on the association's website.
For further details about the Missouri First Families Program, check the association’s website at https://www.mosga.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.