Webinars are live online, interactive meetings that will be helpful in your family history search. Through the use of special software, a presenter provides, receives and discusses information with participants.
Webinars last about an hour and often include slides. When text is used on slides, it is large and emphasizes main points of the program.
The website of Legacy Family Tree conducts several free webinars presented by well-known genealogical experts.
For details, check familytreewebinars.com. Advance registration is required for each webinar.
At 9 p.m. Tuesday, Paul Milner will discuss landed and titled people. His program will also be held on Wednesday. Check to confirm the time.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jonny Perl will have a webinar, “What are the Odds.” His program will discuss the situation in which DNA analysis shows that a person is related to people in a family tree but the exact relationship is not known. An example is a person who is adopted.
James Tanner’s webinar is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. He will discuss ways to synchronize information between My Heritage and Family Search Family Tree.
At 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, Diahan Southad will answer questions about DNA. Participants are to submit their questions in advance at geoff@legacyfamilytree.com.
Have Irish ancestors? Register for David Ouinette’s webinar at 7 p.m. on June 16. His program, “Genealogical Treasures in Irish Archives,” will explore parish records, census returns, Griffith’s Valuation and civil registrations of births, marriages and deaths. His webinar will also be held on June 17. Check to confirm the time.
At 1 p.m. June 17, D. Joshua Taylor will discuss the use of probate, land, census, tax and other records in searching for ancestors between 1780 and 1840.
David Horowitz’s webinar will be at 1 p.m. June 23. He will discuss My Heritage databases and how to best utilize them.
If you haven’t used the HathiTrust Digital Library, you are missing a tremendous resource. At 1 p.m. June 24, Colleen Robledo Greene will present a program on that site’s collections of digitized publications from around the world.
The website for Legacy Family Tree has details about additional webinars planned for July-December.
Suggestions or comments? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
