Recently, my friend Jackie proudly showed me two notebooks that she has compiled for her brother's grandsons for Christmas. The cover on each notebook has a photograph of the boy who will receive it. Each notebook is titled "Grandpa's Book."
The notebooks start with photographs of the boy's oldest ancestors and continue with photographs of their grandpa and grandma and the grandfather's sisters and brothers. The notebook ends with photographs of the boy and his parents and siblings.
A plastic sleeve encloses each page. Some pages have a large photograph, while others have a set of smaller photographs. Because the notebooks have metal rings, additional photographs and information can be added through the years.
Jackie says she would like for the boys to have their DNA tested so that those results can be added to the last page. This is a logical step because our DNA doesn't change. Right?
Articles published last week in some major newspapers and magazines describe an unusual situation that has rarely been discussed. What happens to a person's DNA when a person receives cells from a bone marrow transplant or when a person receives cells from an umbilical cord or placental transplant?
More than 23,000 of those types of transplants occurred in 2017. They provide long-term hope for people with blood disorders and blood diseases, such as leukemia, lymphoma and sickle cell anemia.
Before a patient can receive those types of transplants, his diseased blood cells must first be destroyed. Healthy, compatible stem cells from marrow (from the soft, spongy part of a hip bone) of a healthy donor or healthy, compatible stem cells from an umbilical cord or placenta are then released into the patient's blood stream.
Within a few months, the healthy cells settle in the bone marrow and start making white cells to fight infections, red blood cells to carry oxygen and platelets to help with clotting.
In many cases, healthy, compatible cells are obtained from family members, but sometimes cells of unrelated donors are used. The National Marrow Donor Program states that more than 92,000 unrelated bone marrow and umbilical cord transplants have occurred since 1987.
A surprising bone marrow case occurred at Reno, Nevada, when an employee at the county sheriff's office needed to have a bone marrow transplant. A friend who works in the crime lab suggested that he have his DNA tested before the transplant and compared with his DNA afterward.
As expected, after four months, the DNA in his blood had the same DNA as the donor. What surprised the crime lab was that several other types of tissues, such as his check and tongue also had DNA of the donor.
A few similar cases have been recorded in other parts of the world. If you have had a bone marrow transplant, your DNA tests may change, depending on the type of tissues that are tested. This change has implications for genealogists who interpret tests taken from saliva and for crime labs when collecting and testing samples and comparing them to known DNA.
Comments or suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
