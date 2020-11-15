Have you been discouraged by gravestone inscriptions that were difficult to read because they were covered with moss, lichens, sap, dirt and stains?
Before attempting to clean a stone, get permission from the cemetery caretaker. When I visited a cemetery in Virginia, a sign cautioned visitors that rubbings were not allowed, because the tall thin stones could easily topple. I am quite sure that the caretaker would not allow visitors to clean stones.
A good motto is “Do no harm.” If a stone is brittle, flaking or chipping, the best action may be to do nothing.
Experts warn against power-washing, sandblasting or using metal brushes and metal tools on gravestones. Many cleaning solutions may have acids that will erode marble, sandstone and limestone. Cleaners that have bleach also cause damage. Dish detergents and similar household cleaners cause damage too.
What are safe methods of cleaning stones? As I researched cemetery restoration this week, I noticed a product that was recommended by several reputable organizations. The solution, called D2, is often sold at hardware stores and home improvement stores, as well as on the internet. It is used by the National Cemetery Association and Department of Veteran Affairs to clean stones.
D2 is safe to use on marble, granite, sandstone, limestone and wood. It will remove moss, lichens, stains, dirt and grime. A gallon can be used to clean several gravestones.
If you decide to clean a gravestone and you have permission of the caretaker, gather these materials for your trip: a soft bristled brush, two squirt bottles, 5 gallons of water, D2 solution and a camera.
The first step is to fill a squirt bottle with water and spray all surfaces of the stone. Next fill the other squirt bottle with D2 and spray the stone. Let the solution set for 15 minutes. Use a wooden paint-stirring stick to scrape the largest types of material from the surface. Next, use the soft bristled brush to scrub the stone. As the solution evaporates, spray the areas with water. When satisfied that all the stains and debris have been removed, rinse thoroughly with water.
Use a cellphone to take photographs of the inscriptions from different angles. After returning home, edit the photographs using the “invert colors” setting. That step will make inscriptions more vivid.
Comments or suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer@yahoo.com.
