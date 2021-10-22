“When an elder dies, a library burns to the ground.” That old saying describes the value that older people have in genealogy research. Each elder is a history book of information found in no other sources. Unfortunately, in recent years family history researchers often concentrate on online resources and forget to gather unique information from older relatives.
Start by interviewing the oldest relatives who are closely related, such as grandparents, aunts and uncles. After those relatives have been interviewed, contact cousins. Remember that cousins have the same ancestors as you do. Family artifacts, stories, letters, journals and photographs may have been passed down through a cousin’s line and not yours.
As you prepare for the holidays, contact older relatives to determine what type of interview is best. If an in-person interview isn’t possible, learn when relatives will be visiting the person. Some of those relatives might assist with a long-distance interview. Perhaps the interview could be done by FaceTime or similar app. If those types of interviews are not possible, use emails, letters or the phone.
Decide the types of questions to use with each older relative. In addition to dates, names and places, add open-ended questions. Examples are how, why and what questions. Ask about the person's motivations, reactions, experiences, philosophy, values and feelings. Be open minded about your list. As the interview proceeds, you may think of other questions and decide to omit some that are on your list.
When contacting the person, explain why you want to do the interview and describe the types of questions you will ask. Let the person know that she (or he) doesn't have to answer all the questions. Let the person know that in the days following the interview, she can contact you to correct details, delete any part of the interview, and add other information. Confirm that you will give the person a copy of the interview.
Let the person know how you plan to use the information. Will it will be included in a publication? Before the interview, have the person sign a permission form that allows you to use the interview. Let the person know how you would like to record the interview. Mention that a video recording will be treasured by generations in the future. If possible, take regular photographs of the person in addition to a video.
During in-person interviews, take bottled water and a type of treat. That special effort is always appreciated. For other interview ideas, check cyndislist.com. When the site opens, do a search for “Oral History & Interviews.”
