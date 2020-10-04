This month, our world turns many shades of pink. Some communities will be ablaze with brilliant pink fountains and lights, while others will feature pink canals. At workplaces and schools, women and girls will sport pink ribbons, sweaters, bracelets, masks, shoes, pins, necklaces, fingernail polish and leggings. Why so much pink? October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and its symbol is the color pink.
Activities honor those who have lost their lives to the disease. Events also raise money for research, testing and treatment. In addition, funds are used to increase the awareness of symptoms and causes of the disease. Those goals are critical because breast cancer is the second-leading cause of death of women in the U.S. and the leading cause of death of women in the poorest countries.
When compiling a family history, we often learn of an ancestor or relative who had the disease, because an average of 12% of women in the U.S. have it during their lifetimes. The rate varies, depending on the area. Women in Washington, D.C., have the highest rate in our country.
Families with an especially high number of family members with the disease should be aware that heredity plays a role. Several genes that can cause the disease have been identified and can be tested for. A few of the other factors that can affect a woman’s chances of having the disease are a low level of physical activity, being overweight, consumption of alcohol, birth control pills and hormone treatment.
The best-known fundraising activity is sponsored by the Susan G. Komen Foundation — a global movement that began in 1982. It is now the world’s largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer. The group is famous for its walks.
Other types of fundraisers are also held around the world. Because of the pandemic, some have been restructured to allow social distancing, while others will be held as virtual events. Examples are luncheons, symposiums, dances, art classes, stage plays, fashion shows and parades.
How common is breast cancer in your family, and what fundraising activities will be held in your community?
