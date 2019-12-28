May the new year bring you great success in your genealogy search. The next few weeks are an ideal time to look at the information you have compiled so far and make a list of ancestors and places that need more research. Use the list to plan your strategy for maximum success in 2020.
Beginner genealogists need to become familiar with Cyndislist.com. That free site links to hundreds of genealogy-related sites that provide resources and suggestions for research.
Another method of learning family details and honing research skills is to attend genealogy programs at libraries, historical societies and museums. The Ozarks Genealogical Society at Springfield offers several programs each month.
If you have not visited or corresponded with older family members, plan to do so, for they are encyclopedias of family history details, stories and memorabilia.
Check the websites of local libraries to learn what subscriptions and resources they offer. Compile a list of resources that look helpful and plan a visit.
Also check the catalogs at websites of larger libraries, such as the Library Center at Springfield, Mid-Continent Public Library at Independence, the State Historical Society for Missouri Studies at Columbia, and Oklahoma Historical Society at Oklahoma City.
Although you might not be able to travel to those areas, their resources are often available by interlibrary loan.
In addition, search websites of libraries at universities and colleges that are near the area where ancestors lived. Those institutions often participate in the interlibrary loan program.
Because courthouses records are essential to your quest, check online maps to learn the counties where ancestors lived. Include the names of adjacent counties on your list.
Armed with the list of counties, visit a library that subscribes to Familysearch.org or Ancestry.com. Those sites provide access to many digitized, courthouse records and books that contain county records.
Search online for maps to identify the names of large communities and towns located near the areas where your ancestors lived.
Use that list to search newspapers published in those areas. A free website that provides access to hundreds of digitized newspapers is chroniclingamerica.loc.gov.
To learn about cemeteries, check the website at findagrave.com.
Comments or suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.