This summer, take your children grandchildren, nieces and nephews on trips that spark their interest in family history. With the price of gasoline so high, plan to take short trips. Perhaps you could go visit cemeteries and old home sites while “holler hoppin'.” That term means you drive the backroads of the Ozark hills and mountains where trees overhang the roads, and deer can be seen grazing. Give the children a glimpse of country life.
Before the drive, you might arrange a visit with relatives who live in the area where your ancestors lived. Make the day especially memorable by including activities such as “creek stompin',” which means you walk up and down a creek and do some swimming, splashing and floating.
Such trips are more rewarding with a few preparations. Check a map of the area to determine the location of creeks, museums, old home sites of ancestors and cemeteries where ancestors are buried. Research details about each and then determine your route. Check the website www.findagrave.com that has details about cemeteries, and it often includes photographs of gravestones and the entrance. From that site, you can usually learn where graves are located, hours the cemetery is open, and names of the people on the cemetery board.
Include cold drinks and snacks. Determine if you will take picnic supplies or if you will eat at a local restaurant. Include necessities such as suntan lotion, sunglasses, hats, insect spray and a first aid kit. Plan to take a set of pruners in case there are weeds or brush that have grown up around the gravestones. Also take a spray bottle filled with water. When details on stones are difficult to decipher, spray water on those areas. The details will often be clearer. Younger children will enjoy making rubbings of the stones by placing a large sheet of paper over the engraved areas and then sliding crayons or colored chalk back and forth over the paper.
A favorite trip that Jim and I often take is of sites in Barry and McDonald counties. We drive southeast of Granby to the scenic Jolly Mill Park, located on Capps Creek. While there, we have snacks, walk around the mill site and have fun watching the birds, fish and turtles around the dam. From there we drive east to the New Site Cemetery, where my Carlin and Haddock great-grandparents are buried. A couple of miles south, we stop at the small Carlin Cemetery, where my great-great-grandparents, Asa and Maria Carlin, are buried. Then we drive southwest to Rocky Comfort, where we visit the grave of my great-grandfather Herman Chancel. Next, we head to the Union Cemetery south of Stella, where my parents and several of my siblings and other relatives are buried. Of course, we then travel the backroads to the farm where I grew up on Carlin Ridge. Our last stop is always the best. We drive south past Horseshoe Bend in Kings Hollow and drive by a deer farm before heading to a swimming hole on Sugar Creek near Powell, where we enjoy hours of swimming in the cold water surrounded by bluffs and native vegetation and wildlife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.