We are in the midst of a historic event that is changing everyday life throughout the world. To help descendants understand this unfolding epidemic, write about your experiences in a diary. Include descriptions of how each stage is affecting you, your loved ones, friends and neighbors. The following questions could be used in deciding what to write:
• How did you feel when you heard about the outbreak in China? Were you concerned that it might spread to other areas? How did you feel when you began to hear of the spread to Europe and other areas of the world? When you heard of thousands of people being quarantined on cruise ships, were you shocked?
• As you began to hear of a few cases of COVID-19 in the United States, were you surprised? When states ordered school closures, did you think they were overreacting?
• Countries around the world are taking drastic measures to isolate people to slow the rapid spread of the disease that will otherwise overwhelm hospitals and lead to needless deaths. What actions have local leaders, governor, senators and representatives, and the president taken to slow the spread? What actions are you, your family and neighbors taking to slow the spread?
• Are you at higher risk of COVID-19 than others? In what way are you at higher risk? What actions are you and your family taking to protect you?
• What are the symptoms? What medicines do you have that will be helpful? If symptoms become severe and you have trouble breathing, what steps will you take?
• Emergency rooms are asking to be called before patients with COVID-19 arrive. What is the phone number for the ER where you would go? How would you get to an emergency room?
• Do you have a bag for your medicines and a handy list of phone numbers of loved ones that you can take with you to a hospital?
• What reputable sources are you using for guidance? Your doctor, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and medical websites are best.
• Are you keeping 6 feet from others when away from home? Do you use disposable latex gloves when filling your car with gas, or do you use a hand sanitizer? What type of hand sanitizer do you use when you are away from home and can’t wash your hands?
• Are you going online to order groceries for pickup at the store? Are you checking with older neighbors and others at risk and asking if you can pick up items for them when you pick up yours? Are you donating blood to the American Red Cross? This is a time when communities must pull together to help those in need.
The pandemic is a reminder of what is important to each of us. Focus on eating healthy, exercising and getting plenty of sleep. Call loved ones more often. Read, try new activities, dance, watch movies, play games (Jim and I play Rummikub), and try creative activities such as writing, painting and drawing. Tackle projects that have been ignored. God be with us all.
Comments or Suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer: frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
