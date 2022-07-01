Do you have ancestors who lived along the Missouri-Arkansas border in the 1800s? To learn about their daily life, become familiar with the approximate 800 short stories written by Silas Claiborne Turnbo. In his later years, he loved to walk along the country roads in that region, visit with families and record their stories. He was easily recognized for he always used a walking stick and carried a red handkerchief tied around his belongings.
Turnbo was born in 1844 on a farm along the White River Valley. During the Civil War, he served in the Confederate Army. After the war, he lived for several years on a farm located on a bluff near his parents’ home.
In 1904, he published a collection of stories titled “Fireside Stories of the Early Days in the Ozarks.” In 1907 he published another collection titled “Fireside Stories of the Early Days in the Ozarks, Part II.” In addition, several stories were published in newspapers in Missouri and Arkansas.
Some stories were published in the book “Reminiscent History of the Ozarks,” and some were published in Goodspeed histories of counties in northern Arkansas. His stories have also been published in numerous other books and magazines.
He became friends with William E. Connelley, a writer and historian who lived at Kansas City, Kansas. Unfortunately, Turnbo didn’t earn enough money to support himself in later years. Consequently, during that time he often lived with his adult children, or he lived at Higginsville, Missouri, at the old soldiers’ home for veterans of the Confederate Army.
In need of money, he sold the copyright to all his stories to Connelley. Turnbo died in 1925. Since that time, his collections of handwritten stories have been owned by various people and institutions. One collection is a set of stories about his life as a Confederate soldier. That collection was not published until 1988 under the title “History of the Twenty-seventh Arkansas Confederate Infantry.”
His stories are useful to genealogists since they include information about subjects such as: family life, homes, superstitions, schools, marriages, deaths, churches, Native Americans, Ozark animals and hunting. The stories are also useful since they often contain names of soldiers and early settlers who lived along the border. Turnbo frequently included information on the locations of the various farms and sites.
Since the stories are no longer under copyright, several authors in recent years have selected specific stories from the collections, added their own preface, and published that set of stories under a new title. To learn the names of the books, check the website for Google Books. For the search, enter Silas Claiborne Turnbo. That site lists the various books, and it also lists libraries that have them.
If your library doesn’t have them, ask the staff to do an interlibrary loan. The fee for the loan is small, and each book can be kept for a few weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.