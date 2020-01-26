Courthouse records are one the most reliable types of resources used by genealogists. They are considered primary sources because they were recorded at or close to the time that a major event occurred in an ancestor’s life.
To learn about a courthouse, do an internet search or call the courthouse and visit with an official.
How far back do the records go? Have they been digitized? What records have been compiled in books? What are the names of the books, and who compiled them? Are the books available at the local library or historical society?
Does the county have a special records center where older court records are archived? Where is it located, and what is the telephone number for the site?
If you decide to visit the courthouse or record center, ask if it will be closed on any specific dates for unusual events. What are the regular hours? Where is the best place to park? What is the charge for copying records?
When researching at a courthouse, arrive about an hour after it opens so that officials have had time to organize for the day. Never arrive in the afternoon with only an hour or so for research.
Take several sharpened pencils because pens are rarely allowed. Don’t forget to bring a jacket as the rooms are sometimes quite cool.
Before the visit, compile a list of ancestors and their relatives who lived in that area. Include the names of the schools they attended, names of churches where they worshiped, places where they worked and the name of the community where each lived. Also include the dates of births, marriages, divorces and deaths. Your list will be helpful when deciding which records to check.
Before the trip, study the common terms used in courthouse records. A grantee received property, and a grantor sold or gave the property to another.
If a person died intestate, no will was left. An oral will given under oath before witnesses was called nuncupative. If legal problems arose, affidavits were often requested by the court. Those statements were made under oath.
The widow was sometimes called a relict. If the deceased had young children but did not have a spouse at the time of death, the court often assigned a guardian or curator to represent the children.
In a few areas, such as Louisiana and the Virginia Colony, the region was divided into parishes, not counties. Cases in parishes went before a vestry, which was a group of church leaders who made decisions.
Comments or Suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer: frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
