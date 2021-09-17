A popular new method of learning about genealogy is to participate in Zoom meetings in which a program leader presents new concepts, and participants exchange ideas. The Midwest Genealogy Center, one of the top genealogy libraries in the nation, offers several Zoom programs about genealogy methods and resources. The center is a branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library System that serves Clay, Platte and Jackson counties — an area around Kansas City and Independence.
Several Zoom meetings are planned by the center in the next few weeks. Preregistration is needed for each, and the number of participants in each session is limited. After the center receives a registration for a program, it sends an email with an access code on the day of the program. Participants are expected to sign in several minutes before the meeting using the access code. Admittance to the session closes five minutes after it starts. The center’s website notes that people who are not library patrons can sign in as a guest to register.
The session, from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, will be “Researching Your Civil War Soldier.” The German discussion group will have a session from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Some of the topics will be German regions, daily lives of Germans and methods for researching German ancestry. Meetings of the group are held quarterly.
From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, the topic of the Zoom session will be “Cemetery Art for Genealogists.” Participants at that session will learn the meaning of gravestone icons. They will also learn about the types of materials used and changes in the materials through the years. The presenter will also give tips on using gravestones in research. Another session is planned from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. That topic will be “Veterans Salute: Research Your WWII Veterans.” The presenter will discuss useful records and how to locate them.
Check the website of other genealogy libraries to learn about their virtual programs. Although we are limited in travel because of the pandemic, we can still do much research online and can hone our sleuthing skills. Hopefully COVID-19 will abate soon, and we will once again have a chance to travel to genealogy archives, such as the Midwest Genealogy Center. Until that occurs, we can also check online catalogs of major libraries and record information about resources that look useful. Armed with those details, we can contact our local libraries to see which resources can be ordered through interlibrary loan.
