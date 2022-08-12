If your ancestors had a farm between 1850-1880, agriculture censuses, also known as farm censuses, will be a tremendous source of information about their lives. Farm censuses were compiled every 10 years between 1850 and 1930. In 1850, a farm was included if farm products were valued at $100 or more.
Unfortunately, the agriculture schedules of 1890 were destroyed by a fire at the Department of Commerce in 1921, and schedules taken between 1900-1910 were destroyed by Federal order. Most states in the Midwest had farm censuses.
Questions on the schedules varied with the region of our nation and also varied through the years. The 1850 schedules had 19 subjects and asked 46 questions. Although some answers could be estimates, other answers had to be precise. Examples of questions were: number of improved acres, number of unimproved acres, cash value of farm and cash value of farm equipment. Other questions were: the number and value of horses, asses or mules, “milch” cows, working oxen, other cattle, sheep and swine.
Some questions asked the number of bushels of: wheat, rye, Indian corn, oats, peas and beans, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, flaxseed, hops, barley, buckwheat, clover seed and other grass seeds. The schedule also asked the pounds of wool, rice, tobacco, silk cocoons, beeswax, maple sugar, cane sugar, honey, butter and cheese as well as the number of tons of hay, dew rotted “retted” hemp and water rotted hemp. (Hemp was retted when cut stalks were spread out on the ground and exposed to weather. The fibers were used in textiles and ropes) Other questions were the number of gallons of wine and molasses and the number of bales of ginned cotton (400 pounds per bale).
By 1880, the types of farm products were changing, and the questions also changed. That schedule had 25 subjects and 100 questions. In addition to the questions asked in 1850, the schedule asked the number of sheep and lambs killed by dogs, number lost to disease, the number that died due to stress of weather, and number of fleeces. The schedule also asked the gallons of milk and dozens of eggs sold. Broom corn, a type of coarse grass used in making brooms, was added. The pounds of grapes sold, and the size of orchards and types of fruit were new questions, as well as the number of cords of wood cut and the value of all forest products sold.
Blank schedules for the four decades, along with further details about each are found at the U.S. Census Bureau website at www.census.gov. Go to the section “Agricultural Schedules: 1850-1900.”
To learn about online, Missouri farm censuses, visit the Missouri Secretary of State website at https://s1.sos.mo.gov. When checking Jasper county and nearby counties, I noticed that schedules for 1850, 1860, 1870 and 1880 are available for Barry, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald and Newton counties. Schedules are available for 1860, 1870 and 1880 for Barton county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.