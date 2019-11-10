Because of the amazing developments of DNA research and the popular television programs about family history, beginning genealogists might assume that the internet and a DNA test are all that are needed to compile a family history.
The problem with that approach is that most online family trees have been thrown together without regard to documentation. The names looked like the right ones, and the locations looked familiar, so a “researcher” put the details together. A close examination of those family trees often reveals ludicrous data — a person who gave birth at age 6, for example.
What is the best way to begin your family history search? The place to start is with yourself and work your way back in time. Also heed this advice — never share any information on living people with others. With identity theft so rampant, you must assure family members that you will keep their vital records private.
In my opinion, a family history software program is not needed in the beginning. I feel that you will have less frustration and experience more joy in your search if you start with basic steps.
Check the website at familytreemagazine.com and download a free copy of a five-generation ancestor chart, sometimes called a pedigree chart. Also download a free copy of a family group sheet. These forms are also free at other genealogy sites. Make at least 30 copies of the family group sheet. Make a couple of copies of the ancestor chart (one is a backup in case you make mistakes filling out the first one).
Next, look through your home for records of your life. Because you will not want to use the originals, make copies of your documents. Examples are your birth certificate, baptismal record, marriage certificate, diplomas and articles about yourself. Add copies of photographs of each stage of your life. Try to use ones that include your spouse, children, siblings, parents and grandparents. On the back of each photograph, record (in soft pencil) the date, occasion, place where the photograph was taken and names of those in it.
Fill out a family group sheet on yourself. On that sheet, record your name, birthdate, birth location, date and location of baptism, marriage date and location, name of spouse (dates and locations of his or her birth) and names of children and the dates and locations of their births. If you are divorced, record the date of the divorce and location where it was filed. Place your documents, photographs and family group sheet in a file with your name on the label.
Make a file for each of your children and gather similar documentation on each. Also fill out a family group sheet and copies of documents and photographs of the child.
After that step is done, compile a file about each of your siblings and parents. Include obituaries, death certificates and details about churches and cemeteries. At this point, you will need to start interviewing relatives. Concentrate on oldest family members at first, for they are cherished encyclopedias of knowledge. Also, fill out the ancestral chart and start deciding which family history software program will be best for you.
Through your family history quest, you will meet amazing people, explore distinctive places and discover a love of history that will enrich your life. It is a marvelous journey, one that I cherish.
Comments or Suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer: frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.