Mark your calendar for Thursday, May 26. From 2-4 pm, on that date, the New England Historic Genealogical Society is offering a free webinar about early town records of New England. The webinar will be presented by Ann Lawther. Preregistration is required. To register, go to the society’s website at https://americanancestors.org.
NEHGS is a member-based nonprofit corporation that was founded in 1845 and is the oldest and largest genealogical society in the United States. The society is based at Boston, Massachusetts.
When registering for the free webinar, also sign up for free issues of The Weekly Genealogist. Through the newsletter you will learn of future dates when NEHGS will be offering other webinars or offering free use of its online databases.
Another genealogy website to check is Elephind at https://elephind.com. The free site has over three million individual newspaper pages from more than four thousand newspaper issues. Most were published in the United States and Australia, but a few are from Mexico, New Zealand and Singapore. Included in the databases are the Chronicling American newspapers as well as databases from academic archives such as the Library of Virginia.
When the site opens, notice the green strip across the top of the screen. One of the choices in the strip is “Search Tips.” Click on that topic to learn how to maximize your search. One of the best suggestions applies to searches that include more than one word. For example, when searching for digitized images that contain the name Shubael Dimmick (one of my ancestors), his name must be put in quotes. If not, the website’s program independently searches for any images that contain Shubael or Dimmick. When that occurs. the site presents a colossal list of sources. By placing the name in quotes, however, the list is narrowed to newspaper articles that contain both names.
When a newspaper image opens on the screen, the word or phrase that is being searched will usually be highlighted in yellow. To move about the page or to move from one page to another, place the pointer on one of the digitized pages. Two icons on the left can be used to zoom in and out of the page so that the article (that contains the word or phrase) can be read. The site also provides a transcription of the article on the left side of the screen. Sometimes that transcription is helpful, but I noticed a few articles for which the transcription was garbled due to the poor quality of the old newspaper.
