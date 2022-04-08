Have you or your family had your DNA tested for genealogical purposes? Were you hoping to confirm that you are related to a particular family line, or whether you have ancestry in a specific part of the world? Perhaps you were adopted and are searching for clues to biological parents. Some people take the tests to determine paternity, while others seek to learn whether they have inherited a genetic disease.
DNA tests are sometimes done at home using special kits that include a swab for collecting a sample of cells from the mouth. Because that type of sample is easily obtained, and the cost is relatively low ($79-$200), the tests have become another tool in family history research. Since the 1980s, over 30 million people in the U.S. have done the tests.
In 1998, the FBI established the Combined DNA Index System, which includes state databases and a national DNA database. When crimes are committed, experts from accredited government laboratories collect samples from body fluids or other bodily evidence left at crime scenes. The laboratory compares DNA from the crime scene with DNA samples in databases. This approach to identifying a DNA sample is known as DNA profiling or DNA fingerprinting.
Because of the large number of DNA samples tested across our nation, many unsolved crimes are being brought to closure for families. Indiana investigators announced yesterday that a string of 30-year-old killings has been solved by comparing the DNA of the killer’s relatives with the DNA in his body fluids that were at the crime scenes.
Between 1980-1990, the serial killer assaulted and killed women who worked at motels along the I-65 corridor that provides a north-south connection from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes. The corridor extends from Mobile, Alabama, to Tennessee and then Kentucky before ending east of Chicago at Gary, Indiana.
The case was not solved by one person but through the efforts of many law enforcement agencies and laboratories. One of the victims survived and helped police develop a sketch. Through the years, scientists from certified laboratories collected specimens from the bodies of the murdered women and then examined the samples and compared them with databases. DNA companies helped with the comparison of the DNA samples with that of millions of people who have had their DNA tested for genealogical purposes. Scientists worldwide developed the techniques that were used.
Before the killer’s death in 2013, he was involved in many violent crimes and was in at least four states: Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin. Now that he has been identified, further investigations might bring closure to other crimes and murders in those states and states in between.
