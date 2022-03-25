Did your ancestor live in a town or city in the late 1800s or early 1900s? Have you learned his (or her) address, name of his church, name of the local school, name of his business or business where he was an employee?
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to learn details about those buildings? That information is available if your ancestor lived in a city and town with a population over 2,000 that was insured by a company using fire maps drawn by the Sanborn Map Company. The Geography and Map Division of the Library of Congress website has digitized 3,000 of the 12,000 cities that had Sanborn fire maps.
The fire insurance company was founded in the 1880s and published maps of cities and towns in the U.S. as well as some in Canada, Cuba and Mexico. Periodically, new maps were drawn of each city. Separate maps were drawn of each region of large cities and showed businesses, homes, churches and schools.
The maps have an outline of each building, along with measurements for the height and width. Buildings were shown in different colors. Yellow buildings were built of wood; red ones of brick; blue ones were of stone, concrete or cement blocks; grey of iron; and brown of adobe. An X meant the building had a shingle roof, a circle indicated that it had a slate or tin roof, and a solid circle indicated that the roof was composite.
Through the symbols, one can learn the location of garages, elevators, fire escapes, fire alarms, windows, doors, fire walls, sprinklers, cisterns and wells. Some of the other details are: width of sidewalks, location of water hydrants, names of streets, number of floors and the type of lighting and heat. Each map had a key that explained symbols.
Fire maps for Neosho were done in 1884, 1891, 1896, 1902, 1909 and 1916. A search of the set of 1896 maps reveals unique buildings: Anheuser-Busch Brewing Association, flour mill, Iron Foundry Shop, Woolen Mills, canning factory, opera house, plow factory, livery and Sash Door and Blind Factory. A church located at the corner of Grant and Lincoln was noted as a church for Black families.
A search of an 1890s map of Baxter Springs revealed several of the same types of buildings as well as additional ones rarely found today: millinery shop, harness shop, bell towers, Springs Hotel, corn cribs, tin shop, Chinese Laundry, billiards and Pork Packing House.
Some towns that I entered were not included at the LOC site. Joplin was an example. Joplin may be one of the cities and towns for which the fire maps have yet to be digitized.
