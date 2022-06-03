Have you been researching your family history for several years? If so, you probably have many folders of documents and computer files of genealogy data. Do you also have numerous photographs, letters, newspaper articles, journals and Bibles that were once owned by ancestors? Perhaps you are one of only a few people who have a plat or list of the names of people buried in small, secluded cemetery. Have you compiled your family history information in a manuscript form? Do you own any heirlooms?
If you answer yes to any of these questions, you must make a few decisions as soon as possible. Where will your cherished items go if you become incapacitated or die? We all hope that we will live many years and have clear minds until the end, but life is precarious. If you do not make your intentions known and share those wishes, your information and unique items might be destroyed. A friend recently described a heart-breaking situation that occurred with a lady in her 90s whom she has known for several years. After becoming more frail and falling several times, the elderly lady decided to go to a nursing home. She told a nephew about her cherished items and the family history information that she had been compiling for several years. As she visited with her nephew a few weeks after moving to the nursing home, she asked what he was doing that day. He had thrown away all the boxes of photographs and family history research that were so dear to her.
Don’t let your information or family treasures end up in a similar plight. As soon as possible, call those closest to you and tell them about your cherished items. Discuss what you would like to be done with the items and information should something happen to you. Determine which loved ones will most appreciate your gifts. Write your intentions on a sheet of paper, along with your name and the date. In addition, add the name of a second choice for each item in case your first choice for some reason is not able to receive the gift. Make a list of titles of your genealogy files and the passwords that can be used to access them. Make more than one copy of your intentions and share with those closest to you. Put copies of your intentions with your will. By taking these steps, you can avoid a deplorable situation, such as your material being burned, or sold at an estate sale or flea market.
If none of your loved ones is interested in receiving your information or items, contact cousins with whom you have communicated through the years. Perhaps some of them will be thrilled with your gifts. If you do not have a family member who will cherish your information or material, consider donating the items to the local historical society, genealogical society, museum, county record center or state historical society. Before taking that step, however, contact the group to see if it is interested. If not, ask someone in the group if he or she knows the best place to donate it. If you are not sure of whom to contact, call your local library and talk with a volunteer in the genealogy department. Be assured, some historical group will appreciate your material and will preserve it so that it can be shared with others.
Another step is to scan the photographs, journals, Bible entries, newspaper articles and your family history information. Take photographs of your heirlooms. Type up background information about each heirloom. Contact loved ones and offer to share the scanned copies. Not sure how to scan the items? Check with your local library. It probably has a scanner that can be used, and the staff might offer to help or know someone who will.
Other types of information that are also appreciated by schools, churches, genealogical and historical societies and museums are: school yearbooks, local history books, church records, school records, as well as, old telephone directories, letters, maps and photographs.
