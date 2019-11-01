Are you a caregiver for a loved one who has Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia?
Does your loved one live with you in your home?
Are you stressed and unsure how to handle issues that comes with dementia caregiving?
If you answered “yes” to these questions and would like to make life a little easier, please call the Area Agency on Aging for a free online dementia education.
Topics covered include personal care, fall prevention, anxiety, sleep issues, medication management, music therapy and so much more. The goal of this program is to reduce caregiver stress and increase confidence in your caregiving skills, keeping your loved one home and out of a long-term care facility.
These online modules take less than 10 minutes each and can be done at your leisure. There will be a care coordinator completing an assessment of need, getting you online and showing you how to navigate the user-friendly website. It can be accessed from a computer, tablet or smart phone. If you don’t have a device or data on your own device, we have tablets with data for loan so you can complete the education. A valid email address is required, but the care coordinator can help you create one if you need it. You will have the care coordinator available to answer any questions you may have along the way. If you need information on transportation, housing or legal assistance the care coordinator can point you in the right direction.
There is also a fund that can pay for assistive safety devices to keep your loved one safe in the home. Items such as walkers, nonslip mats, toiletry equipment, grab bars, shower chairs, wandering alarms and more are covered.
This no-cost program can help on so many caregiving fronts.
To enroll, call Charlotte Foust at 417-781-7562.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.