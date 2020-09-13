Becky Wuerdman hardly had time to pause to catch her breath Tuesday afternoon, working as she was in the heat at the back of the Catholic Charities box truck.
At her feet were stacks of boxes filled with fresh produce, courtesy of Joplin Family Worship Center and the Farm to Table program, which is needed now more than ever because of the economic hardships brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Outside the truck, Marlys Horn was tasked with gently placing a half-dozen eggs into each box. And hefting and carrying a complex box to a waiting car was her son, David Newberry, nodding when he was given a “thank you” or a pat on the hand by one of the vehicle’s occupants.
And way over on the other side of the Immanuel Lutheran Church’s parking lot, minister Jason Glaskey was hard at work directing traffic, as a line of vehicles were stacked up for at least two blocks on East 26th Street, waiting for their turn to grab a free box of food.
“I was so busy, I couldn’t even tell you who all came through,” Wuerdman said Wednesday morning with a chuckle. “It was cool that we were able to help so many people out.”
Two hundred boxes of produce were handed out to area residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Originally, Wuerdman picked up from the Joplin Family Worship Center, Joplin’s primary Farm to Table program supplier, 100 boxes of produce for distribution. That’s how many boxes they handed out the week before. But based on the number of cars waiting for the food, she knew it wouldn’t be enough.
“We were told cars were waiting in line since 8 that morning,” she said. Distribution began at noon. “Those (100 boxes) were gone within 30 minutes, and we still had cars lined up two blocks away.” So Wuerdman hopped into her truck and brought back an additional 100 boxes, which were quickly distributed to those who needed it the most.
In total, “we gave out 200 (boxes) in about an hour-and-a-half,” she said. Just two weeks ago, she handed out a total of 50 boxes, so clearly more and more people are learning about the church’s efforts to hand out one box of produce — sometimes with eggs and sometimes with milk — per car. This will be done each Tuesday afternoon, from noon to 3 p.m., at least through the end of September. “But it could go further than that,” she said, perhaps into the month of October.
Wuerdman volunteered to donate the boxes three weeks ago, once the church’s Martin Luther Christian School opened for the new school year. Because people aren’t allowed inside either the church or school because of COVID-19 safety restrictions, she chose to set up a distribution point in the church’s parking lot.
She said no one will be turned away from obtaining a box; anybody in the neighborhood can come and get one, and no ID is necessary.
