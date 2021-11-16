The Joplin First United Methodist Church, 501 W. Fourth Street, will offer a free Thanksgiving Day community meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, in a drive-thru and walk-through format on the north parking lot of the church.
“This will be our 23rd year to host this meal. It creates a great opportunity to connect with our neighbors and the community,” said pastor Marsha West Eichler.
Joplin First UMC has been in ministry in the Joplin area for more than 149 years and continues to seek ways to offer compassion, hope and vitality to the community.
Details: www.joplinfirstumc.org.
