I have to admit, my visit to Freeman Hospital West on Wednesday was probably the happiest visit I’ve made there in quite some time.
Two years ago this month, I spent five days inside the hospital’s cardiac unit after undergoing sudden triple bypass surgery.
And then, earlier this year, when the COVID-19 pandemic was pummeling America from coast to coast, I was making daily trips there to attend news conferences concerning the novel coronavirus.
On Wednesday, however, I was there for an entirely different — and happier — reason. I was following around Webb City’s Dot Anthony, a Freeman volunteer, and her cuddly friend Dudley, a sweet Pembroke Welsh corgi.
See, I was shooting pictures of Dudley for an upcoming article that will appear in the September/October issue of J MAG, but what I witnessed at the hospital tickled me so much that I just had to talk about it here in this column.
Dot and Dudley are important members of the Freeman Health System pet therapy program, which was launched to great success right after the devastating 2011 tornado strike. These visits, according to hospital officials, “can normalize stays away from home for patients and provide comfort to patients, visitors and staff.”
It’s a perfect statement from the hospital, truth be told, because I witnessed that during my visit with Dot and Dudley as they took their bimonthly walk at the hospital.
In fact, we hardly took a few steps — standing in front of the hospital’s water wall near the front entrance — when Dudley received his first scratch behind an ear. On his way out the door, Keenan Cortez, Joplin’s mayor pro tem, stopped to stay hello. As he and Dot talked, many of the hospital visitors smiled down at Dudley, making fawning noises. One teenage girl snapped a picture with her phone camera.
As we made our way past the elevators leading to the cafeteria below, Dot told me that Dudley loves to hoof it as much as he can, though the 11-year-old suffers from arthritis in his back legs and he tore his ACL about five years ago. He’s also sporting just one eye, thanks to the recent removal of a tumor. Soon enough, Dudley was gently picked up and placed inside a pushcart — “Dudley’s chariot,” as Dot likes to call it.
We paused at a side office where Dudley was eager to meet one of his dearest human friends, Freeman’s Joette Blades. And she was just as eager to see Dudley, telling him he was “such a good boy.” Blades squatted down to his level to feed him one of his two favorite treats — string cheese.
“This is our routine — every time,” Blades told me. “He’s my bud.”
At one point, an unidentified nurse paused in the hallway to snap a picture of Dudley with her phone, who was happily nibbling on the cheese. “I’ll look at this later,” she told me, “when things get really busy.”
All sorts of people — veterans, college students and hospital patients — can benefit from the healing touch of pet therapy. Interactions with animals have been shown to decrease the perception of pain, lower blood pressure, promote care compliance and minimize anxiety.
With Dudley snug inside his cart, we made our way to an elevator and went down one floor. We then visited Fred Spigarelli, who was eating breakfast when we entered his room. His eyes lit up when he saw Dudley.
“Hey buddy,” he said. Dudley in his cart was nearly at eye level with Fred on his bed. On Fred’s breakfast tray happened to be Dudley’s other favorite food — bacon.
“The magic word,” Dot said with a chuckle as Dudley’s ears perked up at the sound of the word. “He says, ‘I come for bacon.’”
“Want a piece?” Spigarelli asked him, picking up a strip from the tray, tearing off an end and allowing Dudley to eat it from his fingers. “Is that good? Good boy.”
Spigarelli couldn’t stop smiling as he fed the corgi bits of bacon. You could tell he was enjoying this unexpected visit. He said he was missing his own pooch, a standard poodle at home.
“I’ve been trying to finagle a way to get” the poodle inside the hospital, “but it doesn’t work,” he said, grinning.
But as for the hospital’s pet therapy program, “this is really nice for people who need it,” Spigarelli said.
