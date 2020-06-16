CARTHAGE, Mo. — A series of concerts featuring Australian Christian band Newsboys, which was to play live across the screens of 16 U.S. drive-in theaters, has been canceled "due to circumstances beyond our control," according to the concert organizer Awakening Events.
The six-member band was set to play a concert at the historic Carthage 66 Drive-In on Saturday as part of the Drive In Concert Tour. The platinum-winning band was also to host a concert on Friday at the Sunset Drive-In in Aurora.
Seven-time Grammy winner TobyMac is still scheduled to perform on Saturday, July 11, at the Carthage-based theater, and on Friday night in Aurora. Tickets for the TobyMac concert can be purchased at www.DriveInTheaterTour.com.
