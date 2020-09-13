AFTON, Okla. — As a kindergartner, Lane Carroll made a decision that set the course of his life. The young man told everyone at his kindergarten graduation he planned to have a career in law enforcement.
Now, decades later, the 24-year-old Afton man has made good on his decision: He works as a first responder as a member of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Afton Volunteer Fire Department.
“I always wanted to be a cop, and when I got out of (high school), I still wanted to be a cop,” Carroll said, explaining he went to the reserve academy at the age of 21 and later completed the bridge academy to become a full-time deputy.
At first, Carroll said, the chance to take part in “car chases and gun fights” is what drew him to the job. But now, he said, the job is more about helping people — especially those most in need of help.
“Some people can’t help themselves,” Carroll said. “Those are the people who need the most help, and they can’t or don’t know how to help themselves.”
This past week, Carroll earned kudos on social media after he came to the assistance of Nancy Turlington and her grandchildren after Duke Turlington hurt himself while playing at a park in Afton.
For Carroll, helping the young boy was just something that comes with the job. But, as the grandmother wrote, Carroll’s aid and help for Duke’s “horrific nose bleed,” turned a bad day into “the best day ever.”
A normal day
Carroll, who normally works the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift for the sheriff’s office, was spending his day off washing the firetrucks at the Afton Fire Department.
As he washed the trucks, he watched as Turlington and the two children came to the fire station looking for assistance and ice.
“Lane picked him up, cleaned him up, and asked if he could sit in the firetruck,” Turlington said.
After the nose bleed stopped, Carroll started the big firetruck, moved it outside and let Duke and his sister Audrey, honk the truck’s horn, take pictures with the truck, and then gave each child a fire department shirt.
Helping people is just part of the job, Carroll said.
“It’s stuff I do all the time,” Carroll said. “(Turlington) just made a post about it. I just like doing good deeds and helping people. I see it as one act of random kindness at a time.”
Becoming a first responder
Carroll joined the fire department four years ago. Before joining the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll served about three years as a reserve with the Fairland (Oklahoma) Police Department and a short term with Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
He sees his job as a first responder as a calling.
“It’s something you either like and do or don’t do,” Carroll said. “I knew people who lasted a month or less than a year (in the job), and then I know a (deputy) who lasted 54 years.
“It’s not for the soft at heart. I’d recommend it because we need more cops, but it’s not just a job.”
As a deputy, Carroll said he likes helping women get out of domestic violence households. As a fireman, he finds satisfaction in helping the wounded get out of wrecks so they can receive assistance from paramedics.
As for Duke, Carroll hopes he’ll grow up and decide to do something that passes along the kindness — just as Carroll did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.