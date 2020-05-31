As a young girl, Ashely Sponsel knew she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a nurse.
Growing up in Winner, South Dakota, Sponsel watched as her mother and other members of the family worked in the health care industry.
“I’ve always enjoyed helping others anyway I can,” Sponsel said. “I thought, what better way than being a nurse.”
Her calling was confirmed during her six years in the United States Air Force, when she served as a volunteer victim’s advocate. In this role, she walked alongside sexual assault survivors as they navigated the system.
She watched as the sexual assault nurse examiner worked with the women, treating them with dignity and respect.
“I wanted to be like that,” Sponsel said. “She had compassion, willingness to help, was nonjudgmental. She treated survivors in a way that was gentle and even in the darkest times could make them laugh.”
Sponsel found herself on the front lines of helping others this spring, providing care and compassion when she volunteered to serve as a nurse for Freeman Hospital West’s COVID-19 floor.
“I’ve always ran towards the chaos, while others ran away,” Sponsel said. “It’s why I volunteered for the COVID floor. I like to do things people don’t like to do.”
She credits her time in the Air Force with reinforcing this behavior.
Being a nurse
Sponsel said she loves nursing because it gives her a chance to see patients recover from their ailments.
“I love teaching patients and their families the tools they need to have a healthier lifestyle,” Sponsel said. “When I do that, I feel like I’ve done my part.”
She became interested in cardiology after watching her father-in-law, Jeff Sponsel, deal with a series of issues related to his heart. In one instance, Sponsel and another family member had to assist him when he collapsed.
“It made me want to understand the heart more,” Sponsel said, adding her father-in-law is doing much better.
Nursing, she said, has helped her become even more compassionate towards people.
“I believe being a nurse is truly my calling,” Sponsel said. “There’s so much motivation to helping people feel better. It’s an exciting career. Nothing ever gets old, and you do something different every day.”
Loving life in Joplin
Sponsel and her husband, Logan, met while serving in the Air Force. They married in 2013 and have two pets, a cat named Luna and a dog named Tiger.
During her time in the service, Sponsel worked in knowledge operations. This meant she worked in information management, working with computers alongside commanders and those in administration.
After separating from the military, the couple relocated to southwest Missouri to be near Logan’s family in Carthage.
The pair attended Pittsburg State University, where Sponsel earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing in May 2019. She credits her husband’s motivation as a driving factor in becoming a nurse.
“He pushed me and believed in me,” she said.
For the past year, she worked as a cardiology nurse at Freeman Health Systems. Volunteering for the COVID floor came as a way to help fellow nurses with children stay in other areas in the hospital. In the beginning, Sponsel said, the team worked with patients who tested positive for the virus. Now most of the patients are those with symptoms waiting for test results to return.
“It’s not bad,” Sponsel said, recalling the last few weeks. “It’s nothing like New York. We’re really lucky in Joplin.”
