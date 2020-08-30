DIAMOND, Mo. — For many, George Washington Carver will forever be remembered as one of the most prominent scientists of the 20th century. For others, he symbolizes a man much attuned to nature who harbored a deep belief in faith and God.
In fact, Carver believed he could have faith both in God and science, and worked to integrate both into his daily life.
More than once, the Diamond native said his faith in Jesus Christ was the “only mechanism by which he could effectively pursue and perform the art of science.”
Sure, Carver’s scientific endeavors abound to this day, often weighing down his online biographies. Dubbed a “Black Leonardo” by Time magazine many years ago, he is probably best known for his various techniques to improve soils depleted by repeated plantings of cotton crops. He helped Southern farmers plant crops, such as peanuts and sweet potatoes, as both a source for food and to improve overall quality of life. His 100-plus researched uses for the sweet potato and 300 uses for the peanut are among his most talked-about achievements.
But do his scientific achievements overshadow his faith in Christ?
“I don’t think his faith is overlooked,” said George Washington Carver National Monument Park Ranger Curtis Gregory. “If anything, most people know him for his agricultural work and his deep faith.”
Faith, Gregory continued, “was a central part his daily life, including his work. He was guided by his faith. If you read his letters — or listen to his radio interviews/newspaper interviews or talks/speeches — his faith is always incorporated.”
Carver was known to attend church each week, no matter how busy his schedule became. It was that important to him.
Peppering the nearly mile-long footpath that meanders through a portion of the George Washington Carver National Monument are various significant Carver quotes — laid down on display boards. Some of these quotes directly express his deep spirituality, Gregory said.
Here are a few:
• “I was just a mere boy when converted, hardly 10 years old. There isn’t much of a story to it. God just came into my heart one afternoon while I was alone in the loft of our big barn while I was shelling corn … one of our neighbors about my age, came by one Saturday morning and in talking and playing he told me about going to Sunday school … I was eager to know what a Sunday school was. He said they sang hymns and prayed. I asked him what a prayer was … I do not remember what he said. As soon as he left I climbed up into the loft, knelt down by the barrel of corn and prayed as best I could. I do not remember what I said. I only recall that I felt so good that I prayed several times before I quit. This was my simple conversion, and I have tried to keep the faith.” (He would later attend church in nearby Neosho.)
• “All my life I have risen regularly at (4 a.m.) and have gone into the woods and talked with God.”
• “Some day I will have to leave this world. And when that day comes, I want to feel that I have an excuse for having lived in it. I want to feel that my life has been of some service to my fellow man.”
• “Selfishness and self are at the bottom of a lot of troubles in the world. So many people fail to realize that serving God and one’s fellow-men are the only worthwhile things in life. It is service that counts.”
• “How can I be sure that I’m on the right road? ‘In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct my paths.’ Now you must learn to look to Him for directions and then follow, and you will never go wrong.”
Carver died January 5, 1943. The epitaph on his grave on the Tuskegee University campus summarizes the life and character of this former slave, man of science and man of God: “He could have added fortune to fame, but caring for neither, he found happiness and honor in being helpful to the world.”
“(Carver) was very spiritual and guided by his faith in every aspect of his life,” Gregory said. “Faith was a daily occurrence for (him).”
Want to go?
The George Washington Carver National Monument was founded on July 14, 1943, by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and was the first one in America’s history dedicated to a Black American and first to a nonpresident U.S. citizen.
Because of COVID-19, the 18,000-square-foot visitor’s center — complete with its museum and interactive exhibit area for children — is closed. However, the nature tail is open and free to the public, as are the shaded picnic tables located near the monument’s parking lot. Park hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
