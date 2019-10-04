Admitting we need help can seem like failure.
In this day and age, we should be able to do it all, have it all and look amazing at the same time. That is a myth. I will write that again. THAT IS A MYTH! By now we know what it takes to get the perfect selfie and make someone’s life look flawless. This isn’t necessary when you’re a caregiver of an aging loved one. Compound that persona with caregiving, and it’s a recipe for disaster. However, many caregivers take on the weight of the world. If they aren’t careful, that world will crumble. Asking for help as a caregiver is so difficult, and there are reasons why. There are also reasons to ignore those reasons. They are very common thoughts and don’t make one a bad caregiver. They will make caregiving harder for both you and your loved one though, leading to burnout and dangerous stress.
When we can’t stop the advance of an illness, guilt sets in. It pops up when we can’t control family responses to the illness. It pops up when we think we can’t handle our loved one’s behaviors. It rears its ugly head for many reasons and is something caregivers impose on themselves. Yes, there may be loved ones who try to make the caregiver feel guilty. But for the most part, guilt is a self-inflicted emotion.
Families may have rivalries that create destructive caregiver behaviors and isolation from those trying to help. Families with unhealthy dynamics will have members who create lines in the sand and refuse to offer or accept help, but healthy families can also have subconscious competitions between members. Caregivers seek to be the family hero to their detriment. Many times the caregiver won’t even let trained professionals help. There are horror stories out there to scare any caregiver out of receiving qualified assistance, either in the home or a long-term care facility. Caregivers feel they have to be on duty constantly.
Privacy is a huge issue when it comes to accepting help. Whether it’s the caregiver or care recipient, privacy is valuable and a tough hurdle when getting help. The home is their castle, and its contents and information are guarded. Not many people are open to letting outsiders in to help. Another hurdle is finding financial solutions to getting assistance. Programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and the VA don’t provide much relief in paying for expenses related to caregiving. Every little bit helps offset the cost, but for low-income citizens, there aren’t many other programs to ease the pinch on the pocket book.
How do caregivers alleviate these feelings and issues? No answer will be perfect, but here are some suggestions. Look for advice from people who have been there or who are professionals in the community. Social workers, therapists, clergy members and other caregivers can offer tips and resources that can reduce your stress. Accepting your situation can also go a long way to relieving some anxieties. Admitting you need help is the first step to caregiver “recovery,” if you will. You can take on only so much before caregiver burnout forces you to make decisions that aren’t the best for you and your loved one. There are several short articles in this Better Living edition that have information on caregiver resources. Read them and take them to heart. Accepting help is not failure. We may not look amazing while caregiving, but being realistic in our abilities and knowing where to look for quality, dependable support helps you become an amazing caregiver.
Charlotte Foust is the family caregiver coordinator for AAAX.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.