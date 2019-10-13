Elsie Morris can pinpoint the moment life changed.
It was the end of July 2017, and she and her husband, Jeff, were celebrating their wedding anniversary with a steak dinner complete with sauteed mushrooms.
A violent allergic reaction led Morris, of Grove, Oklahoma, to seek treatment from Amanda Harrell at Freeman Health System. During the visit, Morris briefly mentioned she had found a lump in her right breast during her monthly self-exam, as well as some “weird skin dimpling.” Harrell immediately sent Morris to have a mammogram, which led to an ultrasound at the Freeman Women’s Center in Joplin. Morris prepared for the worst.
“The more I read and researched, I knew I would be surprised if it turned out to be a good situation,” she said.
The results of the ultrasound led Morris, a teacher at Franklin Technology Center in Joplin, to have an immediate biopsy. The results were confirmed: She was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Working with a team that included nurse navigator Jennifer Hargis, surgeon Kurtis Cox and oncologist Atman Shaw, Morris began to develop a plan of attack for the disease, which was determined to be ductal carcinoma breast cancer. Because her mother, Julia Fruechting, had been diagnosed with hormone-related breast cancer 20 years ago, Morris chose to be tested to determine if her disease stemmed from a genetic issue. Tests reveled Morris, like her mother, was not a carrier of the genes connected to breast cancer.
Treatment begins
In October 2017, the original diagnosis at the time of her first treatment was listed as stage 3. After the National Cancer Institute changed the qualifiers in early January 2018, Morris’ diagnosis was changed to stage 2.
Her treatment plan included chemotherapy. She was able to take five of the six rounds. Two hospital stays, caused by negative responses to the chemo, led her doctors to stop before the final round.
In February 2018, Morris underwent a double mastectomy followed by an immediate double implant — a decision she said was easy. Testing from her left breast tissue indicated some precancerous cells were present. That affirmed she made the right decision.
“I knew I could never do this again,” she said. “For me, I was getting rid of the cancer monster.”
Following surgery, Morris began radiation treatments as part of a research study, receiving 25 units of radiation every day for five weeks.
“It wasn’t physically terrible, but mentally, it was the worst part of treatment,” she said. “You were laying there, exposed from the head to your waist, with no music. You were alone with your thoughts. Everything about life and the disease goes through your mind. Mentally, it was the worst.”
Morris’ chemo treatments led to heart issues, while the radiation caused a buildup of scar tissue around her right implant. That complication led her to have the implant replaced earlier this year.
She also developed lymphedema, which occurs when fluid is retained and tissues swell because of a compromised lymphatic system. Because of this, Morris wears a suit she compares with the famed Michelin Man for an hour and a half each day to help her body absorb the retained fluid.
“It was the one thing I struggle with,” she said. “I had a breakdown because while lymphedema is treatable, it’s not curable. It’s the one side effect I cannot wrap my mind around. I was so mad.”
‘Keep on going’
Morris said her husband and children, Justin Tye, Rachel Tye and Tandra Morris, as well as granddaughter Kylie Tye, became her biggest cheerleaders and champions. Her diagnosis also helped her reclaim two long-term friendships and prompted her to become active with the Pink Sisters, a support group for breast cancer patients through the Freeman Women’s Center.
“We lean on each other and cuss and discuss everything,” she said. “We try to solve all of the problems.”
She strives to block out her worries, especially as she experiences life’s aches and pains.
“I keep thinking it might kill me, but it’s not going to happen today,” she said. “There are two things on my to-do list, and not one of them involves dying.”
The diagnosis also spurred Morris on in one area of her life. In 2013, she had begun her doctoral degree in education from Oklahoma State University. She completed it in April.
“I said I am not dying until I can put ‘doctor’ on my headstone,” she said. “It’s ridiculous, I know, but people do things to keep on going.”
