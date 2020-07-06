Nine thousand and seventy-two.
That was the total number of nonperishable items found stacked atop a long table inside the First United Methodist Church more than two months ago. This “plentiful bounty” — donated by Joplin area residents and several local churches, including large amounts of bread from the Frisco Church in Webb City — was sorted and dropped off to five faith-based food pantries in Joplin: The Salvation Army Joplin, Crosslines Ministries, Souls Harbor Joplin, Watered Gardens and the Joplin-based Neighborhood Life House.
It was a huge success, First United Methodist officials said. They’d hoped for a “few thousand” donated items. They got a lot more than that.
“We did have a lot of people give,” Cheryl Layne, a church mission board member, said with a smile. “It was just unbelievable.”
Church officials will conduct a second community food drive from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday. They’re hoping to top that elusive 10,000 mark.
Two months ago, because of the pandemic and the shutdown of the country’s infrastructure, 30 million workers nationwide lost their jobs, at least temporarily. This pushed unemployment rates to their highest levels since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Subsequently, a growing number of people were forced to rely on area food banks to keep their families fed.
Yes, unemployment rates have bounced back in recent weeks, thanks to the country reopening for business. Still, the month of July under COVID-19 could be exceptionally hard for families, church officials said.
“July is a month where the kids don’t go to school and they don’t get the lunches,” so a need to keep stomachs full is more important now than ever, Layne said. “We don’t want to see people struggling … who have lost their jobs; kids need to be fed this summer.”
During the two-hour window Saturday, people are encouraged to drive into the church’s north parking lot, at 501 W. Fourth St., stopping in front of the entrance marked “Family life center.” There, masked and gloved church volunteers will take donated items — either passed through windows or from opened trunks — from the vehicle and back inside the church for sorting. This method, often called “drive and dump,” is very similar to a restaurant’s drive-thru window, but giving food instead of receiving it, Layne said. The drive-thru aspect of the donation process is new because of the social-distancing requirements prompted by the coronavirus.
Like before, the food will be sorted and processed inside the church. On Wednesday, there was a white board already set up that read, “You are appreciated” — a message to those volunteers taking time to sort and stack the supplies. Sometime between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday, the donated food will be packed up and distributed to the five locations.
“That’s something they can do as well, they can just give money, if they prefer, or write a check.” People who choose to do that should make the check out to “Youth Missions” and, in the memo line, write “July food drive.”
A new twist for this food drive, Layne said, will be the offering of Communion for those who want it, whether they are dropping off donated items or not. There will also be snow cones available for those who want to beat some of that typical July heat and humidity.
The food drives again emphasize the positive impact churches have on local communities and the good they can do for so many.
“Oh yes, I think it does,” Layne said. “I think it does all of us” to be doing God’s work. “It’s just very rewarding. You feel like you’re helping people, but behind the scenes.”
Want to give?
What: Joplin First United Methodist Church drive-thru food drive.
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Where: 501 W. Fourth St., north parking lot.
Needs: Pork and beans, canned meat, soup and chili, canned fruit and vegetables (all sizes), canned pasta, dry beans, macaroni and cheese, dry pasta, rice, instant potatoes and stuffing mixes, peanut butter and jelly, crackers, sugar and individual packages of fruit cups, applesauce, pudding cups, chips, crackers, cookies, peanut butter crackers, cheese crackers, raisins and granola bars.
Details: 417-623-2796.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.