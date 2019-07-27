Every summer, dozens of vacation Bible school programs are initiated by area churches throughout the Four-State Area.
Each one usually lasts a week, provides fun, religious education to children and pre-teens, and is built around a Bible-related activity. Overall, children are taught importable parables, the difference between right and wrong and, more than anything else, how to help others, particularly those in need.
The annual vacation Bible school at the Oasis Church of Joplin, 6863 E. Newman Road, is no different. Running from Monday through Friday, it is open to all kids in ages appropriate for kindergarten through fifth grade, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. On Friday, there will be a VBS carnival that will include all kinds of kid-friendly activities, including a 22-foot double-bay slide inflatable and at least one bounce house.
But it’s helping others, especially those in need, that Abernathy Roofing and Construction of Joplin employees, with church officials’ blessings, are fully embracing in 2019.
Lining a central table inside a room at the church are neatly stacked school supplies: pencil boxes, glue, notebooks, folders, crayons and other essential school supplies. Nearby sits a collection of backpacks of varying colors. On Thursday night, church officials gathered at the church to stuff these backpacks with school supplies.
Six days from now, during the first back-to-school backpack bash, the packs will be handed out to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. There is also a limit of three backpacks per family.
“This is the first year Abernathy has done something like this,” said Sarah Abernathy, owner of the company, located at 1901 N. Range Line Road. The only nonschool item gifted inside each backpack will be a Bible, she said.
“Originally, we wanted to give away the packs through the business because some people won’t come to a church, and that’s fine,” Abernathy said, who is also a member of the church. “But the day we had chosen to do the backpacks was the same day of the VBS carnival.”
In the end, the decision was made to hand out the packs at the church, but to make it known far and wide that the packs were open to the public, and not just members of the church.
There will be 100-plus backpacks available to the public. But there is one stipulation, Abernathy said: “The kids have to be here in order to get the backpack. Adults just can’t show up and grab one.”
On Friday, Abernathy plans to hold drawings to give away at least one $100 gift card to help a family prepare for the new school year, whether they use the money to buy additional supplies, clothes, shoes, etc. The company is no stranger to giving back to the community. Earlier this year, they gave out gift cards during teacher appreciation week and, over the winter, held a coat drive.
“We always try to give back in whatever way we can and … try to do something that’s bigger than ourselves,” she said. “We’re super excited. We hope we have a good turnout.
“We don’t want any backpacks left over.”
Wanna go?
If you want to grab a free backpack as the back-to-school rush gets underway, call Abernathy Construction at 417-540-4411 or Oasis Church of Joplin at 417-439-1744. The church is located at 6863 E. Newman Road in Joplin.
