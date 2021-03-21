When COVID-19 entered the world stage last year, Glenda Austin had, literally at her fingertips, a way to soothe people’s anxieties and fears: the power of music.
“Listening to music can make one feel relaxed, happy, sad and it can be a healer as well as a stress reducer,” Austin, a gifted pianist, said. “Having been a church musician most of my life, I was taught that you use your talent for the Lord. and that has been my main focus and desire.”
While she’s posted recordings of her piano playing to Facebook for several years now, it was only after the novel coronavirus’ arrival in Southwest Missouri that she decided to reach out to a much broader audience by creating her own YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PNtGHvhv-2G_BU2O9OJGw.
“Before the pandemic, I played piano daily … but this was different. I started playing lots of music of my own choosing. It helped me to feel less stressed and worried (about) all that was going on in the world. I like to say that ‘music is medicine — and it’s free.’”
Had the pandemic not happened, “I’m sure I wouldn’t have a YouTube channel, hymn sings or my Facebook Live concerts,” she added.
As expected, she’s received a lot of kudos from both the people she knows and from complete strangers.
“It’s amazing how quickly and far a video can travel when it is shared,” she said.
The Joplin native has composed and published, via her longtime relationship with Ohio-based Willis Music, more than 100 piano pieces, ranging from the upbeat tempo of “Jazz Kats” to the lovely strains of the “Flamingo Waltz,” as well as the famed “Big Bang Theory” children’s song “Warm Kitty.” Many of her titles have been placed on the National Federation of Music Clubs, and others have been commissioned by teachers’ organizations. She’s even had her music translated and published in Japan. She is also a longtime member of the Joplin Piano Teachers’ Association.
Setting up her videos is a very simple procedure: “I set my phone on a tripod, press record and start playing. I plan what I will play and most of them are (completed) on one or two tries. You can easily tell the videos done on the same day because I’m wearing the same outfit,” she said, chuckling.
“When I began the YouTube channel, my goal was to record all my original compositions. I’ve composed piano music for many years, and it’s taught by teachers everywhere. Often, I’ll be asked about a certain piece, the tempo, how to play it, and now they can hear it,” Austin said. “In addition, I started adding popular music, hymns, piano and organ duets (with my sister), light classical and just whatever I enjoy playing.”
She specifically chooses hymns because people know them and love them. “I asked for requests and I got over 100. I recorded several hymns as a medley and did my best to play as many requests as I could. Some popular requests were ‘Amazing Grace,’ ‘Old Rugged Cross,’ ‘What a Friend We Have in Jesus’ and ‘Blessed Assurance.’ I discovered that hymns are alive and well.”
Austin posts a new hymn recording midweek and every Sunday morning.
“Many great hymns have a powerful and moving message. They mean a great deal to many people. Most of us remember hymns we learned in childhood. and with churches closing during the pandemic, I wanted to put together medleys of hymns, especially ones the people recognized, no matter what their denomination,” she said.
She has also launched Facebook Live videos, usually uploaded at 9 p.m. on Fridays. They are short, thematic videos where she plays Beatles music, long songs or great waltzes.
“Music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Austin said. I’ve “always had music in our home.”
And that, she added, won’t be changing anytime soon.
