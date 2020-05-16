Two months ago, Angie Fewin, children’s minister at Fairview Christian Church in Carthage, stepped outside of her comfort zone.
The COVID-19 pandemic meant traditional forms of children’s ministry such as in-person Sunday and Wednesday night programing were shelved, as families were asked to stay home and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
With her team of 25 volunteers, Fewin began to think about different ways to minister to the 60 students from kindergarten through fourth grade at her church
“It was crazy,” Fewin said, adding she went weeks — until last Sunday’s family-style worship — without seeing her students in person. “We tried to stay connected, but it’s hard because at this age, they are not as socially active on all of the platforms.”
Reaching students
Fewin stepped into the past a bit, as she and her volunteers strived to send students two cards each week — one from her and one from a rotating list of volunteers.
“We wanted them to see we were taking time to remember and connect with them,” Fewin said of the students. “When I was growing up, I loved getting mail. In a way, it’s a lost art, and it was fun. Since we couldn’t see them weekly, we could let them know we were thinking about them.”
Other ideas used a mixture of social media and news blasts sent out through a reminder service.
For the past two months, Fewin has mailed each student a different bingo card each week. The cards featured different themes, such as the Old Testament, New Testament, spring and more.
Twice a day, on different platforms, Fewin sent out two tokens or clues. Students used their Bibles and reading skills — with the help of parents — to find the answers. Fewin awarded $5 gift cards to Sonic as prizes.
“It was a fun way to get our families into God’s word and to still feel like they were doing something together,” Fewin said.
Volunteers turned the Wednesday night program into “Wednesday Night Live Live” broadcasting a mix of lessons, games and music into the children’s homes via Facebook live and the church’s website.
Using the mail, Fewin sent out packages containing items to use during the program. One week she included an assortment of minute-to-win-it games for the children to play at home. Another time the broadcast included a set of Mad Libs — and children could toss their answers in via comments.
“We tried to make it as interactive as we could over social media,” Fewin said. “Teaching online is completely different than teaching in person. I knew I played off of the kids (when teaching), but I didn’t realize how much.”
As the church leadership moves back into in-person family services, Fewin is beginning to build a summer program for her students.
While the church’s overnight camp has been canceled, Fewin plans to go forward with in-house events, moving the dates into late June and July.
She’s making plans for the annual music camp — where students come together to learn and perform a musical in a week: the princess and knight week for her pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students; the explore camp for first to third graders; and the SALT discipleship program for fourth to sixth graders.
Fewin jokes she has a plan A through F for each event, saying the pandemic has taught her to come up with a variety of ways to accomplish her goal of reaching children for Christ.
“If I’ve learned one thing, and I’m still re-learning, it’s God is in control and he is still moving,” Fewin said. “He is working and moving in these kids lives. Plus, I have a fabulous group of volunteers who are doing what ever it takes to stay connected and share God’s love with these kids.
“Even if it’s a bad situation, God is good. God’s a lot bigger than (the pandemic).”
