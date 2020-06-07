For Erron Wright Jr., there have been two pillars in his life that have guided him throughout his journey: God and martial arts.
“My faith in Jesus is the most important aspect of my life,” Wright Jr. said. “It is the one thing I can always depend on and is my respite. … Martial arts, mostly karate and boxing, provided me with competition while growing up. I loved being in the ring, boxing or competing at karate tournaments. It was an outlet.”
Wright, a Neosho native who graduated from Crowder College and Missouri Southern State University in the early 1990s, discovered his passion for martial arts from his father, Erron Wright Sr., a Vietnam veteran and martial arts instructor himself. Studying karate since he was 8 years old and a black belt by the age of 16, Wright Jr. goes by the nickname Goo and currently operates Goo’s Dojo Karate Studio in Neosho.
While at Missouri Southern, Wright Jr. took a writing course, with his instructor leaving him with words of wisdom.
“He said, ‘Don’t let anyone tell your story better than you can tell it yourself,’” Wright Jr. said. “I never researched it to see if he got it from someone else. But it stuck with me, and that is what fueled my start and passion for writing.”
Wright Jr. — who always preferred the Reader’s Digest as opposed to a novel and modeled his writing style to match — launched his writing career with a weekly column for local newspapers. After getting positive feedback from his column, he decided a book was in his future.
Since his time in college, Wright Jr. went through several challenges in life. Personal battles and daily wars within himself led Wright Jr. to seek peace by devoting his life to God and his word. Roughly nine years ago, Wright Jr. — now a regular attendee of Destiny Church — discovered his passion for ministry while working with pastors Phill Stotts and Howie Nunnelly of The Road in Webb City. At the Men’s House, a rehabilitation center associated with the church, Wright Jr. taught karate classes once a week to the residents, relating Scripture to the struggles people go through during their lives. While doing this, he realized he needed a way to reach out to a larger number of people. Wright Jr. also worked with Connie Wilman and joined For His Glory, a Christian drama ministry. Soon after, Wright Jr. decided he had enough inspiration to write his book.
After nearly five years of compiling his thoughts and laying out the project with the help of his wife, Melissa — who is a recently self-published children’s author — Wright Jr. self-published his first book, “God’s Dojo: Survive The Storm.” It was released on Feb. 10 and can be purchased for less than $10 on Amazon. He’s heard nothing but positive feedback about his book over the past several months, and he has plans for another book in the near future.
“It is a devotional book from the perspective of someone who has trained for combat or has been in athletics their whole life,” Wright Jr. said. “I think it would reach people in a different way than other devotional books might. I believe it has an appeal to men and women.”
Wright Jr. has two goals for his first book.
“One, I hope and pray it puts a smile on Jesus’ face that I have done this book, but I will find that out later on,” Wright Jr. said. “Secondly, I hope this book will impact, encourage or bless at least one person in the world.”
