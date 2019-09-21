Eight thousand-plus miles from their Joplin home, inside a tent beneath the hot African sun, Ellen Gibson felt something tugging at her hair.
When she reached up to remove it, she instead touched a child’s hand. Turning, she spied a shy Namibian girl standing next to her. They exchanged smiles.
Ellen decided to quietly sit there as the fascinated girl ever-so-gently touched and played with her hair, as a child might do with a favorite doll. Finally, the girl leaned in and whispered: “I love your hair.”
And then she took off, lost in the crowd. Only a photograph reminds Ellen of her brief encounter with the inquisitive child.
“Between the color and texture, she had never seen anything like (my blonde hair) before,” Ellen said.
Ellen’s small interaction with the girl is one of a hundred memorable moments she and her husband, Jeff, cherish from their once-in-a-lifetime trip to the African nation of Namibia earlier this year, where they were allowed to distribute gifts to elementary-aged children who, in most cases, had never before received gifts of kindness from strangers.
Ellen and Jeff are volunteer area coordinators for a popular Samaritan’s Purse project called Operation Christmas Child. The idea behind it is quite simple: Plastic shoeboxes are filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items and sent around the world “to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way,” Jeff said.
Since 1993, more than 168 million shoebox gifts were distributed to children in 160-plus countries and territories. Not surprisingly, those numbers make Operation Christmas Child the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind.
There are nearly 5,000 drop-off locations found in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, and Ellen and Jeff coordinate the collection of shoeboxes from 11 drop-off locations in area counties, which include Jasper and Newton counties.
Their church, Forest Park, serves as the primary distribution area in the 12-county area. During National Collection Week, which always takes place during the third week of November (Nov. 18-25 this year), thousands of shoeboxes are collected from area residents and eventually shipped out.
Those shoeboxes will make their way to places halfway around the world.
The Joplin couple have served as coordinators since 2015, Jeff said. Samaritan’s Purse made a huge impact on him personally just after the 2011 Joplin tornado when the ministry’s U.S. Disaster Relief Teams came to help in the disaster areas, based out of Forest Park.
“That was my first exposure to the organization’s structure, and I was really impressed with the organization and how well trained (their volunteers) were,” Jeff said. What those men and women did in Joplin, he continued, “left a huge impression on me.”
While Ellen and Jeff have seen the stateside aspects of Operation Christmas Child — collecting 15,378 shoeboxes last November at Forest Park and sending them off in several semi truckloads — they were given the rare opportunity to see those shoeboxes distributed to the people they were meant for in a place far, far away from Southwest Missouri.
During four days in mid-May, the two made their way from the United States to Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. Yes, it took that long for the shoeboxes, packed up and sent to U.S. ports in November 2018, to make their way to their destinations around the globe.
Once they were settled in Windhoek, Ellen and Jeff made five trips to five different schools and churches: Bloukrans Primary School, the Emmanuel Church, The Way Church in Groot Aub, Christ’s Boys Restoration church in Windhoek and the Nicolas Witbooi Memorial School. The two schools were known as “resident” schools, meaning they were home to children who did not have parents or had parents who could no longer care for them.
At each location, the students performed a cultural dance and sang in their native tongues for the Samaritan Purse volunteers before the shoeboxes were distributed — a huge surprise to the children, who hadn’t been told beforehand about them.
Ellen recorded a video of the students waiting patiently before opening the boxes, some looking puzzled at what they were or what was hidden inside. After a countdown and as the excitement grew, they were finally allowed to open the boxes. There were smiles, laughter, gasps, shouts of joys and even a spilled tear or two — mostly from the visiting Americans.
Each box was filled with toys — dolls, race cars, stuffed animals or deflated soccer balls with hand pump, to name only a few — as well as school supplies (colored pencils, crayons and a pencil sharpener) and hygiene items.
“We’d heard about” the distributions of the boxes, Jeff said, “but we were finally able to see the ‘other’ side of the operation. And we got to live it, as well, which is pretty cool.”
Even the plastic shoeboxes themselves are useful tools for the students. They can be used to hold water or food for their day-to-day lives, Jeff said.
But it’s the children they saw, and all the others they didn’t get to see, that still tug at their hearts.
“We have all these stats that tells us about the number of kids in need. But when you’re down there looking at them eyeball to eyeball, you realize there were 240 kids in one school (they visited), and we were at two schools, so that’s almost 500. And you think about how many schools like these two are there in just Namibia. And then you think about how many schools are in Africa and how many schools like that are in the world,” and you begin to see the need to help.
But it’s not a feeling of hopelessness the couple feels, but rather a burning drive to do more.
“That really fires you up about doing what we do,” Jeff said.
“We were just thankful for this chance,” Ellen said.
