Mike Greenstreet will host a Sunday Singing at 5 p.m. at Forest Park Church, located at Seventh and Range Line Road.
The gospel music show will feature Faithful Crossings from Kansas City as well as Crusaders For Christ from Joplin.
Also performing, during the regular concert as well as a 4:45 p.m. pre-show, will be Toni, Linda and, for the first time ever, Rick Bennett from Seneca, along with Mike Greenstreet.
Admission is free and a love offering will be received.
Details: 417-529-3655.
