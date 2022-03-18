ALBA, Mo. — Alba Christian Church, 112 S. Main St., will host a gospel concert at 5 p.m. Sunday. 

The concert will feature Branson personalities Larry Turner, Danny Byrd and Sami Johnson.

Turner, a Carthage native, was the lead singer for The Gospel Lad's quartet and has performed at Presley's Country Jubilee and Legends in Concert in Branson. Byrd performed as a soloist at Presley's Country Jubilee as well as a talent developer. Johnson is a vocal performance coach and talent developer in Branson.

A freewill offering will be taken.

Details: 417-673-2894.

