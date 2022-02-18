Mike Greenstreet will host a special program at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Forest Park Church on Range Line Road.
The featured guest will be Avenue, a trio of Christian singers from Nashville, Tennessee. The trio consists for Kasey Hemp, Haley Kemp and Jonathan Mattingly.
Two other singing groups will also perform: the Voice of Truth and Day 4, both from Neosho.
The concert is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted.
Details: 417-529-3655.
