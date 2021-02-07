Mike Greenstreet will host a Sunday singing at 5 p.m. today at Forest Park Church, Seventh Street and Range Line Road in Joplin.
A pre-show will take place at 4:45 p.m., with Doug and Cindy Ward as well as Toni Burlingame performing.
Featured gospel music performers will include Charles Crain and Mary Lou Turner, both from Branson — and return engagements for both.
Admission is free, and a love offering will be accepted. Social distancing and masks are required.
Details: 417-529-3655.
